BOSTON (WHDH) - The man shot in Jamaica Plain Wednesday night has died, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. behind apartment complexes on St. Rose Street. People inside the apartments described hearing the gunfire and ducking for cover.

The man was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

At this time, there is no word on any arrests.

