BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Jamaica Plain involving a motorbike.

Boston EMS said one person was taken to the hospital after being shot, but is expected to survive.

Several nearby homes were also hit with bullets, but police said no one else was hurt.

Evidence markers were seen on the street at Lamartine and Center streets.

No arrests have been made.

