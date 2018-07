BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigating after a man was shot in the street behind Symphony Hall Monday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on St. Stephen Street.

The victim was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK, according to witnesses on the scene.

