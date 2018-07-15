Man shot in neck in drive-by shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A man was shot in the neck late Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in Worcester, officials said.

Officers responding to Providence Street for a report of a shooting about 10:45 p.m. found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers delivered medical aid and helped slow the man’s bleeding until EMS arrived at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle drove by with a window opened and that someone fired one round from a handgun at the victim, who had been sitting on a second-floor porch.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)