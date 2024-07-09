BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Roxubury.

Police confirmed that upon arrival officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

While police said the original prognosis from the hospital was “hopeful”, the victim’s injuries are now considered life-threatening.

Boston Police homicide detectives are investigating.

