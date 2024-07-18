STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police are investing a shooting on Stagecoach Road that took place late Wednesday.

Dispatchers received notice of a possible shooting at about 10 p.m.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a 31-year-old man, not a Stoughton resident, seated on the ground in front of 40 Stagecoach Road,” police said in a statement. “The man had suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg.”

The individual was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“While the investigation remains ongoing, Stoughton Police believe there is no danger to the community at large,” police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encourage to contact police at 781-344-2424.

