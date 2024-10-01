NORTHWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed by police in Northwood Tuesday morning.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said this happened on Route 4.

Officers were reportedly responding to a disturbance call, but it is not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

One officer was hurt during the incident.

