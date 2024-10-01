NORTHWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed by police in Northwood Tuesday morning.

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office said this happened on Route 4.

Officers were reportedly responding to a disturbance call, but it is not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

One officer was hurt during the incident.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox