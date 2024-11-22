SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man shot and killed by Springfield police Thursday has been identified.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office confirmed the deceased individual as Devin Lewis, 24, of Springfield.

According to authorities, upon arrival to a scene on Lyman Street in response to a 911 call, officers located the subject of the call, Lewis, “at an apartment building’s entrance way with two firearms.”

“Officers addressed the subject of the emergency call and a short while into this interaction they discharged their firearms,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “The man was discovered to be wounded and emergency aid was immediately rendered by the officers and other first responders were summoned.”

Lewis later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing.

