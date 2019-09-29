Man shot, killed during standoff with officers in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed during a standoff with Boston police and the SWAT team in Jamaica Plain late Saturday night, police say.

Officers responding to Wyman Street around 10 p.m. for a domestic dispute found a man outside a home.

“This male fled into 21 Wyman Street and as the officers followed the suspect fired shots at the officers,” Police commissioner William Gross said.

Gross says the officers fell back, setting up a perimeter outside. He says the home is an Airbnb, where families with children were inside, including at least one infant.

The SWAT team and hostage negotiation team were called in, but Gross says the suspect would not respond.

“At one point this suspect appeared at the front window, smashing the window and brandishing a firearm in the direction of Boston police officers,” Gross said. “Being in fear of not only the lives of residents in that building, but their own lives, an officer discharged his department-issued firearm in the direction of that male suspect.”

Police say they believe that gunshot took the suspect down.

The SWAT team went in the home when they were able to and evacuated more people from the Airbnb. They also found the male suspect suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Gross says they additionally recovered two guns.

No one else was hurt.

“This was a very very tense standoff, and we’re just happy the officers and residents in this community left safely,” Gross said.

The families staying in the Airbnb are upset and Gross says they are making the trauma response team available to them today.

The DA’s office will lead the investigation for this incident.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)