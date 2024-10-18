BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Jamaica Plain Thursday night.

Boston police confirmed they responded to the intersection of Crafton Way and Huntington Avenue following a call reporting the shooting just after 9:30 p.m.

A large police could be seen looking for evidence around a vehicle in a taped-off section of Huntington Avenue.

“On arrival, the officers located an adult male victim shot multiple times,” police said in a statement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he as pronounced dead.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

