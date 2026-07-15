DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died in a shooting in Dorchester Wednesday morning.

Police say around 11:53 a.m., near York Street, they responded to the scene and found a man who was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say they recovered evidence in the area of Glenway Street, and traffic near York Street, Glenway Street, and Greenwood Street may be impacted as the investigation continues.

No arrests have been made at this time.

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