SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a shootout involving police in Spencer Tuesday night.

Officials say Patrick Madison, 35, was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Spencer police responded to the area of 20 Main Street in Spence around 5 p.m. for reports of someone injured. Responding police officers found someone with a gunshot wound.

The injured person was later taken to UMass Medical Center.

Officials say roughly 12 minutes after, a person matching the suspect’s description was found near West Main Street in Spencer. They approached the man and gunshots were fired.

The man, identified as Madison, fled to a Family Dollar as police pursued him. SWAT officers entered the Family Dollar and found him in a closed bathroom.

Madison was then killed after an exchange of gunfire, according to officials. A Millbury police officer was injured as well in the exchange.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

