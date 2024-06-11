BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot on Boston Common Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man was shot in the back just after 10 p.m., police said. Investigators believe five shots were fired in total at the scene near the Park Street MBTA stop and the Brewer Fountain.

“The officers apprehended an individual fleeing the scene who discarded a firearm that was recovered by the officers,” police said.

Officers then located a victim suffering from a gun shot wound; the victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Common was taped off Monday night as investigators were on scene.

“I looked, everybody was getting down,” said Jason Ortiz, who saw the incident. “I got down on the floor with my girl, then I saw the officer running after, I think, the shooter.”

