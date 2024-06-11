BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot on Boston Common Monday night, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man was shot in the back just after 10 p.m., police said. Investigators believe five shots were fired in total at the scene near the Park Street MBTA stop and the Brewer Fountain.

The Common was taped off Monday night as investigators were on scene.

No additional information was immediately available as of 11 p.m.

