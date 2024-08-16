BOSTON (WHDH) - A man suffered a non-life-threatening wound after being shot on Norfolk Street.

A large police presence developed at the scene early Friday morning.

Authorities confirmed that police located an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing; no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

