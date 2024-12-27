HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was shot outside an apartment complex in Holbrook earlier this month has died.

The 45-year-old Brockton man was shot multiple times in front of the complex on Longmeadow Drive on December 6.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center where he was being treated for his injuries.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holbrook or state police.

