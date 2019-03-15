Man shot outside of Methuen hookah shop flown to hospital with critical injuries

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was shot outside of hookah shop in Methuen was flown to a hospital in Boston early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area 170 Broadway around 3:30 a.m. found a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Methuen Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is said to be in critical condition.

Police spent the morning interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence as they conducted an extensive investigation in the area.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

“At this time, we do not believe the public is in danger, and we do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area through the morning commute.

Broadway from Park Street to Brown Street was closed. Oakland Avenue from Union Street to Broadway was also shut down.

No arrests have been made.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

