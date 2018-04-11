Man shot, paralyzed by police, gets 5 years’ probation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who was left partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair when he was shot by police as he charged at an officer with a knife has been sentenced to five years of probation.

The Republican newspaper reports that 60-year-old Clifford Ahern, of East Longmeadow, was sentenced Tuesday, several weeks after he was found guilty during a bench trial of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was cleared of an attempted murder charge.

Authorities say police went to his home in November 2016 after he fled a traffic stop where officers attempted to arrest him on a warrant related to a domestic assault charge. Police testified that Ahern rushed at East Longmeadow police Sgt. Steven Manning with a knife, so another officer opened fire.

