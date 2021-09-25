PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 37-year-old man was shot to death at a Providence restaurant, police said.

Cmdr. Thomas Verdi told the Providence Journal the shooting happened Saturday morning at Roque’s Cafe. The death marked the city’s 19th homicide this year.

Police also are investigating other shootings since Thursday night that left three men injured. One happened Thursday night, the other two incidents were Friday. No arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)