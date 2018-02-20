NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A woman said she was in disbelief as she witnessed a man shove a woman in a case of apparent road rage.

Jennifer Needham said the incident happened Sunday at noon near the 99 Restaurant on Amherst Street in Nashua, New Hampshire.

She said the two cars were beeping at each other before the man approached the woman’s car, screamed at her and flailed his arms. He then walked back to his car. That is when Needham took out her phone.

“As it is expected nowadays for stuff like that to happen, you really don’t expect it to happen right in front of your face, nevermind capture it,” said Needham.

Needham’s video showed the woman getting out of her car and walking up to his car. The man then got out of his car and shoved the woman into the snow.

Police said they have spoken to both people involved and are investigating to determine if charges will be filed.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)