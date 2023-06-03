FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities say a man who is being sought in connection with two suspicious deaths in Franklin, New Hampshire has been found dead, officials announced Saturday.

Jamie Bell, 42, was wanted in connection with two deaths at a residence on Elkins Street in Franklin, according to Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes, and Franklin Police Chief David B. Goldstein.

No additional information was immediately available.

