Man sought in connection with deadly Hudson shooting surrenders to police

HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman while she was sitting in a car near an elementary school in Hudson on Thursday has surrendered to police, officials said.

Authorities investigating the death of Karla Rodriguez, of Framingham, obtained a warrant Friday for the arrest of Luis Santos, 23, of Hudson, according to the Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Santos was wanted on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed assault with intent to murder.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in a parking lot on Howe Street near Camela A. Farley Elementary School around 2 p.m. found Rodriguez suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

She was taken to an area hospital before being flown to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where she succumbed to her injuries just after midnight Friday.

Police say Santos “targeted” Rodriguez. They have been dating for about three months, Ryan said.

Rodriguez leaves behind a young child.

The charges against Santos are expected to be upgraded pending a ruling from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on the cause and manner of Rodriguez’s death.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)