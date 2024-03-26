LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a bar in Lawrence last year.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at Energy Lounge on Broadway around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 23 found a 29-year-old man who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators are now searching for Franklin Laras, 27, on a homicide charge in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call US Marshalls at 1877WANTED2

