Man sought in connection with fatal Worcester stabbing turns himself in

BLACKSTONE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man sought in connection with a deadly stabbing in Worcester late Wednesday night has been arrested after turning himself over to Blackstone police, officials said.

Thomas Bergstrom turned himself in at the Blackston Police Department and was arrested on a warrant out of Worcester on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Worcester police.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on Lapierre Street around 10:30 p.m. found a 34-year-old woman in a bedroom suffering from several stab wounds.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)