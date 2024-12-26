MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion in Medford.

Anderson Otonio Nascimento, 31, is wanted for the home invasion and has ties to Medford, Watertown, Somerville, and Newton, according to police.

Nascimento is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him, call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts if urged to call Medford police at 781-391-6767.

