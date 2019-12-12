Man sought in connection with Randolph shooting held without bail after turning himself in

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man sought in connection to an early morning shooting in Randolph on Sunday turned has been ordered held without bail after turning himself over to authorities on Thursday.

Traequon Duncan, 23, turned himself in at Quincy District Court Thursday and was arrested for allegedly shooting another man at a gas station, according to Randolph police.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Dec. 8 around 1 a.m. at the Mobile Gas Station at 1245 North Main St. found one victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, officers carried out a search warrant at Duncan’s Dorchester home on Stratton Street but were unable to locate him.

Duncan was arraigned in the courthouse Thursday on several charges including, assault to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license.

He was ordered held without bail.

