MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with a stabbing outside a local bar that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported fight behind the 603 Bar and Grille on Elm Street around 1 a.m. found people dispersing but could also hear several people shouting that someone had been stabbed, police said.

A 37-year-old man was found on the ground bleeding and was taken to Elliot Hospital to be treated for life-threatening stab wounds.

Witnesses said the victim and several other people argued inside the building before it moved out into the parking lot and turned into a fight.

Warrants have been issued for 40-year-old Desmel Cooper, of Manchester, on charges of first-degree assault and being a convicted felony in possession of a deadly weapon.

Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident and all of the involved parties have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-624-4040.

