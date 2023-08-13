BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man is being sought on a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing in Dorchester in May 2022, officials announced Saturday.

Anthony Chester, 31, is wanted on a straight warrant out of Roxbury District Court stemming from the May 30 stabbing on Beauford Lane that left Earnest Sims, 39, of Boston, dead, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

