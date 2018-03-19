Man spotted riding bike through Boston’s O’Neill Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT is reminding the public that cycling through tunnels in Boston is illegal after a man was spotted riding in the O’Neill Tunnel.

Surveillance video showed a man on a bike in the tunnel on Sunday as cars zoomed by him.

The bicyclist appeared to be riding on the ramp that carries traffic from South Boston to I-93 north and south.

“You would think people would have common sense not to do that,” said Ariel Thomas, who works in Boston.

The identity of the bicyclist is not known. He was not injured. Officials say he exited the tunnel by way of a stairwell.

