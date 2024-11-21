WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A warrant was issued for the arrest of a suspect who authorities believe spray painted a man outside a Worcester City Council meeting.

According to City Manager Eric Batista, Worcester police were called to City Hall for a reported fight at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with a resident who appeared to have a streak of dark paint on his face,” Batista said in a statement. “The resident stated that he was spray painted in the face on the third floor of City Hall in the hallway of the Council Chambers. Though the suspect fled the scene, they were positively identified by witnesses and through video footage from City Hall cameras.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital and released with no major injuries.

“No individual should feel threatened or intimidated by another member of the public or by a public employee while conducting business in municipal settings,” Batista said. “Violence and aggressive behavior of any kind toward any person inside City Hall and other public facilities is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I am confident that the Worcester Police Department will be able to bring about justice.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)