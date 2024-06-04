BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed during a fight at the Andrew MBTA Station in South Boston Tuesday, officials said.

The man suffered a serious, but non-life threatening stab wound after a verbal confrontation turned physical at the station, said MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

First responders took the man to a local hospital, according to a statement from Boston EMS.

Transit Police officers who were already on scene arrested one person, Sullivan said.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available as of 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox