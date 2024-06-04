BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed during a fight at the Andrew MBTA Station in South Boston Tuesday, officials said.

The man suffered a serious, but non-life threatening stab wound after a verbal confrontation turned physical at the station, said MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

First responders took the man to a local hospital, according to a statement from Boston EMS.

Transit Police officers who were already on scene arrested one person, Sullivan said.

The incident remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available as of 5:30 p.m.

