BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is unfolding in Dorchester late Monday night after a man was stabbed at the South Bay Shopping Center.

Officers responding to the reported stabbing could be seen stretching crime scene tape across the entrance to a Stop & Shop and an Applebee’s.

Police confirmed they responded to the area at 9:45 Monday night.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox