BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is unfolding in Dorchester late Monday night after a man was stabbed at the South Bay Shopping Center.

Officers responding to the reported stabbing could be seen stretching crime scene tape across the entrance to a Stop & Shop and an Applebee’s.

Police confirmed they responded to the area at 9:45 Monday night.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

