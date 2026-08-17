DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Detectives responded to a scene in the area of Harvard Street and Wilbert Road in Dorchester Monday morning.

Police confirmed they received a radio call reporting a person stabbed just before 3:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from apparent life-threatening stab wounds,” police said in a statement. “BPD Homicide Unit is investigating, and there are no arrests at this time.”

Portions of the street were blocked off.

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