FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was stabbed in Falmouth Monday night, leaving him seriously injured, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 24, Falmouth Police responded to a call for a stabbing at an East Falmouth home. When they arrived, they found someone seriously injured. He was transported to a Boston-area hospital by ambulance where he’s still being treated for his injuries. O’Keefe said that police found a trail of blood leading to a parking lot across the highway, where it stopped next to a parking space.

The DA’s Office said this doesn’t appear to be a random event, and the public doesn’t appear to be in any danger.

