BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was stabbed during a fight involving around 100 people at Carson Beach in South Boston Friday night, police said.

At around 8:50 p.m., troopers responded to the beach for a report of a large fight, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper found a person who appeared to be a victim of a stabbing, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Boston police assisted with crowd control. The incident is under investigation.

No additional information was available as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)