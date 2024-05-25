BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was stabbed during a fight involving around 100 people at Carson Beach in South Boston Friday night, police said.

At around 8:50 p.m., troopers responded to the beach for a report of a large fight, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper found a person who appeared to be a victim of a stabbing, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Boston police assisted with crowd control. The incident is under investigation.

No additional information was available as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox