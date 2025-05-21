DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway in Derry, after a man was stabbed outside a business Monday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.

At around 11:21 a.m., emergency crews responded to Peabody Annex Road for a man with multiple stab wounds, the office said in a statement.

The 41-year-old victim, Gui Lin, was pronounced dead at a Manchester hospital, the office said. SKY7-HD was over the crime scene Monday.

An autopsy found the cause of death was a stab wound that punctured his heart, according to the office.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact police at mcu@dos.nh.gov or anonymously at 603-MCU-TIPS.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox