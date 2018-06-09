Man stabbed multiple times after Middleborough armed home invasion

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A man is suffering from serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times during an armed home invasion in Middleborough, police say.

According to officials, police received a 9-1-1 call from a woman on Old Center Street at around 2:30 a.m. The woman told police that a man had broken into her home and her husband had been stabbed several times.

Police responded to the scene and found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital. The woman was not hurt.

The suspect was reportedly a white male wearing a mask and carrying an edged weapon. The woman told police he entered the home and demanded access to their safe.

When the victim attempted to stop him, he was stabbed several times. The suspect then fled into a car that was waiting outside.

Police believe the homeowners knew the suspect and the incident was not random.

Middleborough police chief Joseph Perkins says there is “no danger to the community” and says the department is actively investigating the incident.

