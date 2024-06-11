BOSTON (WHDH) - A 45-year-old man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in Hyde Park Monday afternoon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Boston police said they received a call at around 4:20 p.m. about a fight involving approximately 20 “kids” in the street near 314 Wood Ave. Soon after, a 911 caller reported a person stabbed, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found the 45-year-old, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening stab injuries, police said.

Police said several others were injured in the fight. No arrests have been made as of 9 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

