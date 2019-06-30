Man stabbed to death after leaving Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man has been beaten and stabbed to death after leaving a Providence nightclub.

Police said a group of about six to eight people attacked the 28-year-old man from North Providence after leaving Club Seven on Spruce Street as it was closing at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

The fight broke out in a nearby Walgreens parking lot.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests were made.

Licensing officials were moving to temporarily shut down the club.

In May the club, then known as Seven Nightlife, was ordered closed for several days after two people were injured in a shooting nearby. The men, aged 22 and 25, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)