BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man stabbed a co-worker in Bourne, sending him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at Clover Paving on MacArthur Boulevard at 5:45 p.m. found a 32-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and officers determined he and a suspect had an altercation before the stabbing.

The suspect, a Falmouth man, had left the scene but was arrested in Falmouth a short time later, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox