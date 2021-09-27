BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man stabbed a co-worker in Bourne, sending him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at Clover Paving on MacArthur Boulevard at 5:45 p.m. found a 32-year-old man suffering multiple stab wounds, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and officers determined he and a suspect had an altercation before the stabbing.

The suspect, a Falmouth man, had left the scene but was arrested in Falmouth a short time later, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)