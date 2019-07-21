Man stabs, robs victim of passport in Boston, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing assault and robbery charges after allegedly stabbing another man and stealing his passport in Boston Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a person stabbed in the area on 695 Columbia Road at 5:30 were given a description of the alleged attacker and found a man who matched that description in the area of 8 Allstate Road, police said.

The victim, who was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening stab wounds, allegedly told officers he was sitting in the park behind 695 Columbia Road when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim before taking his passport, ID and cash, police said.

Bernardino Baran-Garcia, 26, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery. He will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)