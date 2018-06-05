Man steals armored vehicle, leads police on wild chase

(WHDH) — A man who stole an armored National Guard vehicle in Virginia Tuesday night and led police on a wild chase has been arrested, officials said.

The chase started just before 8 p.m. when the tank-like personnel carrier was taken from Fort Pickett, Richmond.com reports.

The driver surrendered about two hours later near Richmond City Hall after Virginia State Police say he reached speeds of up to 40 mph on Interstate 95.

No one was injured during the chase and no crashes were reported.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to face several charges.

