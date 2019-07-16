Man steals pocketbook from beachgoer in Hull, police say

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing larceny charges after stealing a pocketbook and cellphone from beachgoers in Hull Monday, police said.

An officer responding to reports of a theft at Nantasket Beach at 6:50 p.m. spoke to a man who said another man had stolen his girlfriend’s pocketbook, police said. That man allegedly pointed out the suspect running down the street.

The officer caught up to the man, later identified as Richard Nutile Jr., 52, of Hull, who was carrying a backpack, police said. The backpack allegedly contained the pocketbook and a cell phone that belonged to the victims.

Nutile was charged with larceny and is expected to be arraigned in Hingham District Court Tuesday.

