BOSTON (WHDH) - A man and his stepson are facing charges, accused of staging an armed robbery at a restaurant in Downtown Crossing.

Investigators said an employee at Cava called police saying he was being robbed at gunpoint on December 30.

Police said they discovered the employee and accused robber live together and are related.

They are now facing larceny and conspiracy charges.

