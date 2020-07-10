Man stole boat from Revere marina, jumped in river in attempt to evade police, witnesses say

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a boat from a marina in Revere and jumped into a river in an attempt to evade police on Friday afternoon.

The suspect swiped a boat from the North Shore Marina and then drove it out into the Pines River before police caught with him, witnesses told 7NEWS.

“He said his neighbor lent him the boat, so I asked him the neighbor’s name and he gave me a fake name,” said Lou Pedersen, who knew the individual who had their vessel stolen.”

Pedersen said he asked the suspect to get off the boat, but he allegedly refused, prompting a police response.

Steve Stoddard, who watched the incident unfold, said the suspect tried to swim when police approached the boat.

“The cops came out here and finally ended up hooking a line up to it and towing it into the channel here,” said Steve Stoddard, who watched the incident unfold. “He [the suspect] decided to jump off and go for a swim and make the cops chase him.”

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was wrangled up and loaded into a police boat.

No additional details were immediately available.

