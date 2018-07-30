Man stopped on highway using cell phone as scooter headlight

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — Authorities say a man traveled from Massachusetts to Maine on a scooter using only his cell phone as a headlight.

Maine State Police posted a photo and description of the incident on Instagram on Sunday. Police say a trooper stopped the motorized scooter on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.

The 26-year-old driver said he had traveled from New Bedford, Massachusetts. He did not have a valid driver’s license, and the scooter wasn’t registered. Police are reminding drivers that mopeds and motorized scooters are not allowed on the Maine Turnpike.

