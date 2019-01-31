Man strikes ‘Karate Kid’ pose before swiping purse at gas station

(WHDH) — Police are searching for a man who decided to strike a signature pose from the “Karate Kid” movie moments before swiping a purse from a woman at a BP gas station this past weekend.

The Swansea Police Department in South Carolina shared surveillance images of the suspect showing off his impression of Mr. Miyagi’s iconic crane stance on Saturday.

“As you’ll see in the screenshots, this subject likes to perform Mr. Miyagi’s Crane Technique made famous by Daniel LaRusso in the All Valley Under 18 Karate Championship,” the department said in a Facebook post.

After stealing the purse, the man fled the scene in a black Toyota pickup truck, according to police.

“Whoever the suspect is, he’s clearly more Cobra Kai than Daniel LaRusso,” the department added.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Swansea police at 803-568-3366.

