Man struck by commuter rail train in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a commuter rail train in Waltham on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a person possibly struck by a train in the area of 400 River St. about 7 p.m. determined the victim, described as a man in his 20s, had been hit while trespassing on the westbound track of the Fitchburg line, according to transit police.

The man was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

