LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning wrecked havoc in Leominster and Tewksbury Friday, with one man struck by lightning and a home ablaze.

Mary Gallagher was in her Leominster home while an electrician worked on the spotlight above her townhouse. People who live on Berrington Road said one man was up on a lift as storms rolled through the town. An employee at Di-Rock Electric confirmed to 7NEWS that one of their workers was struck by lightning on the job.

“It sounded like it was going to come through the house,” she said. “They are wanting to put up new lights. They want to put up a solar light. That’s what he was working on but it came down hard, and the lightning was unbelievable.”

The Leominster Fire Department said the worker was awake and alert when they transported him to the hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“I said he’s crazy,” Gallagher said. “He shouldn’t be up there on that thing with the weather the way that it is.”

Just a few towns over in Tewksbury, firefighters worked to put out flames at a home that they believe was caused by a lightning strike. There were no injuries.

“There’s quite a bit of water damage throughout the house. Fire and smoke damage was mainly to the attic and the second floor,” Tewksbury Fire Chief Joe Kearns said.

