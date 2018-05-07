Man struck by SUV while crossing street in Haverhill in critical condition

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - A 68-year-old man was critically injured Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road, police said.

A home security camera captured the moments before the driver of a silver Jeep struck the man around 4:45 p.m. The man, whose name has not been released, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The driver remained on scene and no charges have been filed, police said.

State police investigators closed the road while they reconstructed the crash, which left the SUV with front-end damage.

Ed Redding, who lives nearby, said he thinks to the street is dangerous for pedestrians.

“Two or three people have lost vehicles and this is like the third person to be hit over here,” he said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)